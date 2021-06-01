Meghan Scanlon to begin new role as president, CEO of CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence

(WTNH) — Meghan Scanlon is the new president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Since early in the pandemic, Connecticut has seen a rise in domestic cases.

Scanlon currently serves as the executive director at the Women and Family Life Center, a non-profit that serves women and families in crisis. She really got involved in women’s and girls’ issues as an aid to then-Congressman, now Senator, Chris Murphy.

She said seeing a family member deal with domestic violence makes the subject personal for her.

“I’ve looked at and looked up to women like to Karen Jarmoc and other women that run some of the Centers to say, ‘If I can’t speak for them, who can?’ So, I think I’ve sort of seen my role as speaking up for some of the women in my life that maybe didn’t maybe necessarily feel like they could.”

Scanlon said it’s crucial to have people who can advocate for the funding. She’ll begin her new role on June 28.