New Haven, state leaders taking a stand against domestic violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven held a press conference Tuesday to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Department of Justice estimates that more than 1 million women and 800,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

Every nine seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or ex-significant other.

One in four men are victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

At the press conference, Mayor Justin Elicker said, “It’s important to note, domestic violence isn’t just physical violence, but emotional violence, as well.”

U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro added, “The CDC has said domestic violence should be treated as a public health issue…Remember, you are not alone. There is help out there for you.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Family Centered Services of Connecticut crisis hotline at 203-624-2600.