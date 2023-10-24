NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil held Monday afternoon in New Haven paid tribute to people who have experienced domestic violence.

BHcare’s Umbrella Center and Hope Family Justice Center held the vigil to honor survivors and remember victims.

“Today, we stand united in our shared commitment to raising awareness, supporting survivors and working towards a world free of violence,” Roberta J. Cook, the president and CEO of BHcare, said. “Together, we are creating an environment where survivors feel validated, can find justice and can free themselves from the cycle of violence forever.”

The vigil, held at the Long Wharf Pier in New Haven, also featured t-shirts that gave a voice to children and adults at the domestic violence safe house. The facility, leaders said, helps victims go from “survivor to thriver.”

Each person in attendance received a symbolic flower to throw into the harbor.