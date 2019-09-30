October is Domestic Violence and Prevention Month: Events Across Connecticut

(WTNH) — Many events will be taking place during the month of October to raise awareness for domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Month.

There are walks to raise money to help support programs that provide services to victims and survivors. There are also gatherings to recognize organizations and individuals who have helped in the fight against

domestic violence.



Here are a few of the events taking place throughout the month in Connecticut:

Tuesday, October 1

New Haven Green

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

S.T.A.N.D. Stand Together Against Nationwide Domestic Violence rally and candlelight vigil for better domestic violence laws nationwide. Sponsored by Hope Family Justice Center of Greater New Haven

Wednesday, October 2

New Haven: Long Wharf Pier

1 p.m.

BHCare’s The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services (UCDVS) “20th Annual Sound of Hope” Sheree Baldwin-Muhammad will be the guest speaker. Ms. Muhammad is an educator, author, poet and survivor of domestic violence. The event will also recognize our local police departments for their role in the fight against domestic violence. The event will include the reading of names of those who have died as a result of domestic violence. For more information about this event call (203) 736-2601, x1381

Thursday, October 3

St. John’s Episcopal Church; 16 Church Street, Waterbury

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

In honor and memory of domestic violence victims. Call 203-575-0388.

Thursday, October 3

New Horizons in Middletown

A celebration for the people and institutions that have provided continuous support in our efforts to end domestic violence in Middlesex County

Sunday, October 6

Middletown Police Department

9:00 a.m. – Noon

Walk to End the Silence Against Domestic Violence hosted by Middletown Police Department and New Horizons domestic violence services

Sunday, October 6

University of St. Joseph; 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford

10 a.m.

Interval House Walk to End Domestic Violence

Thursday, October 17

The Riverview; Simsbury

7:30 a.m.

Interval House 2019 Breakfast with Champions. Co-chaired by East Hartford Mayor Marcia LeClerc and West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor. Call 860-838-8461 to attend or host a table.

Thursday, October 24

Across Connecticut

All day

Purple Thursday – wear purple to raise awareness about domestic violence

According to the Interval House:

1 in 4 women experience domestic violence

In the U.S., 20 people experience domestic violence every minute

Women ages 18-24 are most commonly abused by intimate partners

1 in 3 female murder victims are killed by intimate partners

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation, you can get help. You are never alone.

Reach out to these great Connecticut organizations and resources:

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence 24-hour Statewide, Toll Free Domestic Violence Hotline 888-774-2900 (English) or 844-831-9200 (Español)



The UCDVS Crisis Hotline numbers: (203) 736-9944 & (203) 789-8104. Toll-free 1-888-774-2900 or visit



The Center for Family Justice domestic abuse hotline: 203-384-9559. Sexual assault hotline: 203-333-2233