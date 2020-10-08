Pandemic X-rays reveal dramatic spike in domestic violence, study finds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A radiologist at Yale School of Medicine was involved in a recent study that revealed disturbing results from people being shuttered at home for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Babina Gosangi, now an assistant professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at Yale School of Medicine worked on the research while at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

White arrows reveal where radiologists detected facial physical damage on a patient.

Image courtesy: Radiological Society of North America

The study looked at X-rays taken from 25 women and one man in the pandemic revealed a spike in intimate partner abuse. The images reveal facial, chest and abdominal injuries from domestic violence in the patients.

“When you are trying to protect yourself, this part gets exposed and gets hit,” she explained while putting her arm in front of her face to describe one common injury to women’s forearms.

Doctors detected intimate partner violence in 24 women and one man during the pandemic. In 2019, they saw 20 cases, only seven in 2018 and 15 in 2017, the year the study began.

“Those numbers, when we analyzed those patients showed a lot more severe injuries than before,” said Dr. Khurana.

It is estimated that domestic violence is underreported by as much as 80 percent in normal times. The fear of contracting COVID-19 in a hospital emergency room was just one reason why victims may not have sought more help in 2020.

“It is quite possible that they were physically restricted from reaching out for help, so we don’t know for sure but that that is definitely something that we can think of,” said Dr. Gosangi.

In the past radiologists were only required to speak up about signs of child abuse, but now, they are using X-rays to determine abuse.

Just seeing someone’s X-rays and not the person can leave out any unintended bias.

“Turns out our suspicious is more objective it’s based on what we’re seeing on radiology studies rather than making an impression about how the patient looks like, the spouse looks like, what is their education status, what is the financial status?”

The goal is for possible intervention at the earliest stage possible.

“The idea is we can break the cycle, an intervention can be done, and hopefully the relationship can continue without violence,” said Dr. Gosangi.

She said most victims do not want to leave the relationship, they just want the violence to cease.