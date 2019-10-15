PD: Bloomfield woman bites ex’s finger off, then posts it on Facebook

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bloomfield woman was arrested in Hartford for allegedly biting her ex’s finger off Sunday night and then posting about it on Facebook.

Police say that just before 11 p.m., officers responded to St. Francis Hospital to meet with a victim who had been assaulted by a woman who he was previously in a relationship with.

The victim told police that his ex, 35-year-old Anna Lindo, had attempted to attack him with a brick. Then when he tried to defend himself and restrain her, she either bit or cut off a portion of his right middle finger.

Officers took Lindo into custody at the location where that assault occurred.

Lindo’s mother later found the finger in her vehicle and contacted police. Officers then recovered the finger and brought it to St. Francis Hospital where the victim was.

However, due to the complexity of the detachment and the time that had lapsed, it could not be reattached.

According to police, Lindo was very agitated and refused to be interviewed during the investigation. However, it was discovered that she had posted several videos on Facebook boasting about the assault and even showcased the finger.

Lindo was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. She was held on a $250,000 bond.