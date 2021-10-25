State Rep. Thomas holds virtual forum on domestic violence

Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A forum was held Monday night to discuss the signs of domestic violence. It was put on by Representative Stephanie Thomas, who spoke with members of the Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

Among the topics were children as “secondary” victims of domestic violence and the need to stop the cycle.

“Very often we have found that children who are exposed to domestic violence as a child may grow up to be an abused person, a victim as they grow up, or they may become a perpetrator. Someone who perpetrates violence and control over other people,” said Suzanne Adam, executive director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

Adam said domestic violence affects more than 15 million children in the U.S.

The sooner a child can get help, the better.

If you need help or know someone who does, click here or call the hotline at 1-888-774-2900.