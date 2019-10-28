The code of silence: male victims of domestic violence

(WTNH)– Men are victims of domestic violence too. But you rarely hear about it.

They’re often ignored, ridiculed or simply degraded. Perhaps that’s why some men decide to remain quiet. Refusing to answer embarrassing questions that may strike at the heart of their masculinity.

The latest statistics from National Resource Center on Domestic Violence revealed 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner. Abuse can strike in heterosexual or same sex relationships.

WEB EXTRA: Dylan Figueiredo, of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, discusses barriers men face when asking for help

Research by the Department of Justice discovered men who are victimized are substantially less likely than women to report the incident to police. Some men may feel so ashamed the only recourse is a code of silence.

An officer said to me, “she must be a really big woman, and stronger than you.” Society doesn’t believe men like me that go through things like these.” Anonymous male victim – National Resource Center of Domestic Violence

“It’s hard, people don’t believe you. I told one doctor my partner was beating me up and he immediately thought that I was gay. Society can’t believe that a heterosexual man can be a victim of abuse.” Anonymous male victim – National Resource Center of Domestic Violence

Here in Connecticut, men don’t have to suffer in silence. There are about 18 organizations serving about 10,000 men.

WEB EXTRA: Karen Jarmoc, the Exec. Dir. of the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence, discusses help available to men

Do you know the warning signs? The Mayo Clinic offered these suggestions.

If you’re partner:

Calls you names, insults you or puts you down

Prevents you from going to work or school

Stops you from seeing family members or friends

Tries to control how you spend money, where you go or what you wear

Acts jealous or possessive or constantly accuses you of being unfaithful

Gets angry when drinking alcohol or using drugs

Threatens you with violence or a weapon

Hits, kicks, shoves, slaps, chokes or otherwise hurts you

Forces you to have sex or engage in sexual acts against your will

Blames you for his or her violent behavior or tells you that you deserve it

Remember, no one deserves to be abused.