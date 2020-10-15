Torrington domestic violence center adapts to pandemic while providing help to more victims

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Susan B. Anthony Project is a domestic violence resource center in Torrington and is doing their best to adapt to the pandemic while still offering help to those who need the lifeline.

The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness and each year the center holds events to raise awareness and spread information to community members throughout Litchfield County.

While many events are traditional, this year is certainly unlike any previous one. News 8 sat down and talked with Program Director Alisha Donovan and she says, “the biggest change is how were providing services.”

When the pandemic hit back in March, they had to come up with a plan to keep their staff safe while still providing resources and assistance to victims.

Typically victims would be able to walk-in for a meeting or set up an appointment but they had to transition to video calling.

Donovan says, “Covid has become part of our safety planning for people and that’s new and different.”

For many domestic violence shelters and resource centers across the state, during the pandemic they saw an increase in calls for assistance.

“We have seen an increase, we’ve seen an increase in the number of people in need and we’ve also seen an increase in the number of third party people reaching out,” said Donovan.

Donovan tells News 8 a lot of family members reached out for those victims who were unable to reach out themselves during quarantine.

Typically the center does a lot of outreach in the community as well, but they have had to rework that plan. Now, they have created an online video library so schools and other small groups can remain educated on different topics provided by the center.

For any more information on resources or how to get help for someone who may need it, you can visit their website, https://sbaproject.org/ or call their hotline, 860-482-7133.