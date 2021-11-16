Vigil held to remember mother of 3 brutally killed in Ansonia, bring awareness to domestic violence

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held in Ansonia Tuesday night to honor a mother killed during a domestic violence incident last week.

Grace Zielinska, 34, was killed at her home on Root Ave. in Ansonia last Tuesday. Police say her husband, Kamil Zielinski, 28, brutally attacked and killed her. When police arrived on the scene, they found a black ax and a curved knife and Kamil standing over his wife crying, both of them were covered in blood. Grace was the mother of three young kids. Two of the kids were home at the time of the attack. Kamil is behind bars.

The candlelight vigil Tuesday was held on Root Ave. Community members gathered to honor Grace and bring awareness to domestic violence.

Juli Maraczi babysits down the street from Grace and Kamil’s home. She decided to host Tuesday’s event because she knew others were impacted by abuse.

“It’s important that we stick together in times like these because we don’t want it to keep happening like it is,” Maraczi told News 8. “And we want people to be able to come out and find somebody they can talk to and trust so that it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for the Ansonia Police Department tells News 8, since December 2019, they’ve had three domestic homicides in the city.