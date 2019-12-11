Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Volunteers from national hotel chain renovates domestic violence safe house in Waterbury

Domestic Violence Awareness

by: LaSalle Blanks, WTNH MultiMedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers with Moody National Management are in Waterbury this week, volunteering to make repairs to a safe house for domestic violence victims.

The safe house is run by Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury. It is a place for victims of domestic violence to go for shelter, help, and guidance after making the decision to leave their own homes to get out of dangerous situations.

MNM owns several national hotel chains like Hyatt, Marriott, and Hilton. The volunteers came from all over the country, some traveling hundreds of miles.

As they fix electrical outlets and install new blinds, the MNM volunteers know their efforts are doing a lot to give back.

Their work will create a welcoming environment to which many can come to escape the pain they face in their own homes.

Lee Schlesinger, the Executive Director of Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury saying about the renovations, “This is amazing for our clients to come into such a warm, welcoming space.”

Heather Smith of Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury explained that the organization provides resources and support to those escaping domestic violence.

“We provide groups, clothing, toiletries, a friend, a shoulder to lean on, someone to talk to who can understand what they’re going through with no judgments.”

– Heather Smith of Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury

Safe Haven houses around 130 people a year, giving them strength to build themselves back up again.

Smith says of those she helps, “giving them their voice back is the first thing that’s most important.”

Several cases of domestic violence have become big news in Connecticut this year along. About 40,000 victims in Connecticut seek help each year. People who run this safe home have a message for anyone involved in a potentially-dangerous and violent relationship.

“We are here for you,” says Schlesinger.

The statewide number for domestic violence victims is 888-774-2900.

“If you are in danger at all, please reach out there’s somebody there to help you,” urged Schlesinger.

Through their work, these volunteers want victims to know that they are not alone and that there are people out there who care.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Armed robbery, police chase leads to 2 arrests at North Haven Target

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Armed robbery, police chase leads to 2 arrests at North Haven Target"

PD: Naugatuck man arrested for killing girlfriend’s cat

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Naugatuck man arrested for killing girlfriend’s cat"

Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Yale School of Medicine lab

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Yale School of Medicine lab"

Web Extra: Research continues to find treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Research continues to find treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy"

Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Developing therapy gives Branford family hope

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Developing therapy gives Branford family hope"

Web Extra: Families collaborating with non-profit Cure Rare Disease

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Families collaborating with non-profit Cure Rare Disease"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss