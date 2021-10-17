Walks to end domestic violence, honor victims step off across CT this weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — Two walks to honor domestic violence victims and bring awareness took place in Connecticut this weekend.

On Saturday, dozens of people turned out at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford in memory of Jennifer Dulos, the missing New Canaan mother of five who police say was murdered by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos in 2019.

The Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence called attention to some staggering statistics: there are more than 10 cases of domestic abuse every day in Connecticut.

The walk also benefits the Interval House which provides shelter to women and children escaping violent home situations.

Among those walking were friends and neighbors of Jennifer Dulos and other victims. News 8’s own Dennis House was the emcee and honorary chairman of the walk that also featured West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

On Sunday, a 4k walk to honor victims of domestic violence was hosted by Safe Futures at Waterford High School.

The organization is based in southeastern Connecticut and is dedicated to helping those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking.