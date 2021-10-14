Wallingford Police hosts events to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Week

(WTNH)– October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Wallingford Police Department is hosting events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Week 2021 to remember those who lost their lives to intimate partner violence and celebrate the survivors.

The Wallingford Police Department Officers will be wearing a purple ribbon pin on their uniforms to show support to the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

A Silent Witness Initiative will be installed and remain on the front lawn of the police department from October 18, 2021, through October 24, 2021.

The police department is encouraging survivors of domestic violence to participate in The Clothesline Project, October 1, 2021, through October 22, 2021.

There will be general information sessions on October 20, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and another for Spanish speakers on October 21, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lastly, on October 22, 2021, there will be a candlelight vigil on the front lawn of the Wallingford Police Department.