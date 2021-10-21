West Haven woman stabbed to death in domestic violence murder-suicide

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide involving domestic partners in West Haven on Wednesday.

At about 4:55 a.m., West Haven Police received 911 calls reporting an “in progress breach of peace” incident happening on Gilbert Street.

Responding officers were approached by a witness on the scene who said they had heard loud screams coming from a home on Gilbert St. Officers also encountered a juvenile female who had fled from the back of the residence. 

When officers went into the residence they found a man and woman in a living room, both dead from apparent stab wounds.

Initial investigation revealed that this appeared to be a murder-suicide. Police say they learned the couple had just recently ended a several-year dating relationship. The woman, 41, was killed by the 47-year-old man who then took his own life.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had determined the woman’s manner of death to be a homicide and the man’s manner of death to be suicide. 

If you are experiencing abuse in your relationship, have concerns about a friend, or a loved one, you are not alone. Domestic violence advocates are available confidentially by phone, text, chat, or email in multiple languages through CT Safe Connect. Visit www.CTSafeConnect.org or call/text (888)774-2900.  

