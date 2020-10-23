West Haven woman who lost three family members to abuse dedicates life to helping domestic violence victims

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in West Haven has now made it her life’s work to help others after experiencing loss no parent should ever have to endure.

She is behind the non-profit helping others to safety. It’s called M.O.V.E. Inc., Mothers of Victim Equality, to give victims and families of domestic violence a place to turn.

West Haven’s Corrinna Martin found out the hard way what domestic violence looks like after her daughter Alyssiah went missing in 2013.

After a long search, sadly, her nightmare turned into reality, as police discovered her dismembered body. Alyssiah’s ex-boyfriend is now behind bars for the crime.

But it doesn’t end there. Just as she launched M.O.V.E. Inc., another one of her daughters and her 9-year-old granddaughter were found dead in their home.

“You don’t want to bury your babies, you don’t want to bury your grandbabies,” Martin said.

The triple tragedy is why protecting others has become her life’s work.

“I want moms and family members to understand that we have choices,” she said. “I don’t want a mom to feel that pain. I don’t want anyone to have to feel that pain.”

Her story was recently highlighted as the season two finale of “Impact of Murder” on Investigation Discovery.

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she wants families to learn the signs and know where to turn.

“We have the ability to change the dynamics of very toxic relationships that we see our daughters, sons & family members in.”

M.O.V.E. Inc. is her focus now. Helping to bridge the gap, providing local resources, also working toward the creation of a National Violent Offenders Registry. That’s a resource she’s realized could’ve prevented her own tragedy had it been available, that would integrate all cities, towns, and states with violent offenders.

“This is what I’m commissioned to do now…to speak, to raise awareness, to educate, engage, and empower,” Martin said.

Sadly, it’s too late for her babies to seek help or speak up. So, she is doing it for them, and other families silent with fear, living with abuse.

“They’re not silent because I still have a voice.”

She added, “the spirit of Alyssiah, Chaquinequea, and My’Jaeaha, they’re in me. They’re giving me that fuel and that passion to continue to go on.”

For more information on M.O.V.E. Inc., click here.

For more information on the Connecticut Collation Against Domestic Violence, click here.