Woman injured in domestic shooting incident in Waterbury, perpetrator identified, still at large

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is injured after what police are calling a “domestic incident” early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 198 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury at 12:09 a.m. for a weapons complaint. Arriving officers were able to confirm several gunshots were fired in the area.

Police say they later determined a 21-year-old woman shooting victim had been dropped off at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport with a gunshot wound to her left tricep. Her condition was listed as non-life-threatening.

The perpetrator has been identified as “Clifton Williams”, 40, of Bridgeport.

Waterbury and Bridgeport police searched for Williams but have not yet been able to find him. An active warrant is out for his arrest.

When caught, Williams will be charged with reckless driving, criminal possession of pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, illegal weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal attempt at assault, kidnapping, and criminal use of a weapon.

Williams is a convicted felon with prior convictions related to violent domestic-related charges.

The incident is being investigated as a domestic incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.