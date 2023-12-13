NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — As suppression hearings continue for a woman charged in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a Stamford court saw a key piece of evidence that is being deliberated ahead of her trial.

Michelle Troconis, faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. This week, her attorney has argued during pre-trial hearings against letting some evidence being used.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her New Canaan home. Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Troconis’ cellphone could not be used as evidence in her trial. the phone was seized without a warrant in May 2019, a move her attorney has called unconstitutional.

Video played in court Wednesday showed Troconis’ hours-long interrogation following her arrest in spring 2019.

The defense argues that police tried to get Troconis to waive her rights during an interaction prior to the police interview, which happened before she had a lawyer there. In the video, detectives asked if she had any questions and to let her speak to her mother.

Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said those are key reasons why he doesn’t think the video should be used as evidence in the trial.

“They’re just trying to find out how she is and all this stuff, and they say ‘Well we want to talk to you some more,'” he said. “It is absolutely outrageous to suggest that that was not an effort to get her to waive her rights.”

Upon cross-examination, lead state police investigator at the time, Det. John Kimball, testified his only motive was to put Troconis “at ease.” Prosecutors are arguing there was no ulterior motive because she signed a form that explained her rights in front of her then-lawyer after agreeing to be interviewed by police.

During the interview itself, Troconis recounts to investigators the day of Farber Dulos’s disappearance on May 24. Then, with a lawyer present, the video shows Troconis describing in great detail how she dropped her daughter off at school, ran errands and had lunch with Dulos at their Farmington home. They then went to one of Dulos’s properties to clean it.

At first, she said both her and Dulos left from their Farmington home in separate vehicles. Then, she said later in the interview that she met him there.

Later that evening, she said she and Dulos went to grab coffee in West Hartford. On the way there, she said Dulos dumped trash bags while she was in the truck.

“What was in the back of the truck?” police are heard asking in the video.

“I don’t know,” she replied, saying she was on the phone with a friend while he was dumping the bags.

In the video, investigators said they received information that Dulos had made 30 stops that evening. That information was later found to be incorrect, according to Kimball.

Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 8.