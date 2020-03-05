Attorney for Michelle Troconis files new motions in conspiracy to commit murder case

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jon Schoenhorn, the attorney for Michelle Troconis, filed three new motions in his client’s conspiracy to commit murder case related to the disappearance of missing mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

In Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, Schoenhorn filed one motion for discovery, to compel the state to disclose material evidence related to the case. The evidence includes written and oral statements made by Fotis Dulos, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his estranged wife back in January. Troconis’ previous attorney, Andrew Bowman, had filed for discovery back in June, 2019.

Schoenhorn also filed two motions to relocate Troconis’ trial to the Superior Court in Hartford. One motion to relocate refers to the arrest for tampering with evidence that allegedly occurred in the city of Hartford.

The other motion to relocate the trial makes the claim that law enforcement may have violated Troconis’ state and federal rights by transferring the case to the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District without Troconis’ consent.

Schoenhorn’s motion for discovery asked for the evidence requested to be turned over within 48 hours of his filing.