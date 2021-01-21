Attorney for Michelle Troconis seeks to have some charges dismissed connected to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) — The attorney for Michelle Troconis, who was charged in connection to the disappearance of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, is now seeking to have some of her charges dismissed.

A new motion was filed by her attorney on Thursday, which asks the court “to suppress evidence and/or dismiss the charges contained in a long form information field against her in this case on or about August 28, 2020.”

Troconis is facing conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice charges in the case stemming from the 2019 disappearance and suspected murder of Jennifer Dulos, the estranged-wife of Troconis’ then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos.

Fotis Dulos was also charged in the death of his estranged wife. He died from injuries following a suicide attempt at the end of January 2020.

The motion on to argue that “the warrant for arrest was issued based on an affidavit that lacked probable cause, contained information that was false or recklessly disregarded the truth, and was derived from illegally obtained information.”

Read the full motion of the court below.