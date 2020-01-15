Fotis Dulos tried to hit Jennifer with his car nearly 2 years before she went missing, search warrants say

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The search warrants in the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos were made available Wednesday.

The almost 470-page document outlines the details of the case, according to how Jennifer spent the morning that she went missing.

One new important piece of information came from the family’s nanny.

Two summers before Jennifer went missing, the nanny found her sobbing in the family’s driveway. When asked what was wrong, Jennifer said Fotis had tried to hit her with his car and that she “needed to jump out of the way.”

The nanny also told investigators that she witnesses Fotis chasing Jennifer around the house. Jennifer claimed that she didn’t want to call police because she was “very afraid of her husband” and “he threatened to take the children permanently to Greece.”

Norm Pattis, Fotis’ attorney, released this statement on the warrants:

“A preliminary review of the warrant leaves us relieved and saddened. We’re relieved that there is nothing we didn’t expect or have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer. This remains an open case in our view.”

Here are some key points from the search warrants:

Police went through a tremendous amount of cellphone records to determine the locations of everyone involved in the case. That helped pinpoint a timeline.

In addition to blood found the garage, there was also blood found on a cellphone and tablet in the master bedroom.

Investigators believe that multiple people were involved in the crime and the cleanup.

Fotis was at Jennifer’s home two days before she went missing. He was there for a supervised visit with his five children.

The last text Jennifer ever sent was to her babysitter, Lauren Almeida at 7:57 a.m. on May 24, 2019.

7:58 a.m. Jennifer drove her school-aged children in Chevrolet Suburban to New Canaan Country School.

8:05 a.m. Jennifer was seen on multiple cameras returning to her home on 69 Wells Lane.

8:30 a.m. Investigators believe Jennifer’s time of death was 8:30 a.m.

10:25 a.m. Her Suburban was shown leaving the residence but investigators believe she was not driving at the time.

10:29 a.m. Jennifer’s vehicle was seen southbound on Weed Street

10:38 a.m. Jennifer’s cellphone was tracked at 200 Lapham Rd., where her car was abandoned.

11:09 a.m. Police believe her phone went off the Verizon network.

Three minutes after phone disconnection (11:12 a.m.), the suspect was seen driving along the Merritt Parkway heading away from the area.

1:37 p.m. Fotis’ phone tracked him entering the property of 80 Mountain Spring Rd. in Farmington, and remained at the property until 3:38 p.m. before traveling to 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington.

5:21 p.m. Fotis traveled back to 80 Mountain Spring Rd.

5:34 p.m. Fotis traveled back to 4 Jefferson Crossing.

7:10 p.m. Fotis and Michelle Troconis’ phones were traced in the area of Albany Avenue in Hartford.

7:41 p.m. Fotis traveled back to 4 Jefferson Crossing.

In a different statement, Pattis told News 8:

“We’re beginning our review of the warrants and are relieved to see that the state police were listening to what we had to say. The state dropped its theory that Mr. Dulos was motivated by animus regarding the divorce because it learned we were right — there was no such motive. I am stunned that the police never asked to speak to Mr Dulos. We may well have been able to persuade them to drop the case altogether. We would have sat for an interview . We’re looking forward to the trial and will press for one as quickly as possible.”

News 8 will update this story throughout the day as more information comes in.