Fotis Dulos in critical condition after apparent suicide attempt at Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar helicopters transferred Fotis Dulos to medical teams at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon after his apparent suicide attempt at his home in Farmington.

Farmington police confirmed Dulos was found unresponsive in his vehicle in his garage midday Tuesday. According to police, officers had to force entry into Dulos’ home. They administered lifesaving measures, including CPR. Dulos is reportedly in critical condition, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A source close to the investigation told News 8 that Dulos is not breathing on his own, which is why he was transferred to the Bronx.

WATCH: Lifestar helicopter arrives with Fotis Dulos at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx

While at Jacobi Medical Center, Dulos will be placed in a hyperbaric chamber. That chamber contains pressurized oxygen to try to get oxygen to parts of his body — specifically the brain — that were deprived of it during his suicide attempt. It helps protect heart and brain tissue, which are the most vulnerable to be damaged from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Mayo Clinic’s website states that the chambers are used most commonly to treat decompression sickness in divers, but also to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say this investigation is preliminary. Farmington police did a well-being check when Dulos didn’t show up to court.

Officers found him in his car with medical distress. They performed CPR. Dulos was transported to Uconn Health.

He is critical. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/dEBklk53sT — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 28, 2020

Dulos was expected to appear in court in Stamford on Tuesday morning for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6 million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because it was uncertain that the insurance company tied to paying the bond was going to agree to cover it.

The state said that hearing will proceed Wednesday without Dulos.

Police were called to Dulos’ home for a wellness check after he did not show up for the hearing and his GPS monitoring device registered that he was still at home.

No 911 call was made.

Lt. Tim McKenzie of the Farmington Police Department reports the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

We saw an ambulance drive away with lights & sirens as sources told us Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at his Farmington home. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/2Z0FM6ZViX — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 28, 2020

Dulos has been under “strict” house arrest since his last court appearance a week ago. Prior to that hearing, Dulos removed a memorial to his estranged wife, Jennifer, that had been placed at the entrance to the Farmington neighborhood — an act which violated his house arrest. Judge Gary White called that act “stupid” and a “second strike” in Dulos’ effort to remain out of jail on bond.

Attorney Greg Cerritelli told News 8 in a phone interview, “Now with the developments in Fotis Dulos’ case, the state is probably going to have to reassess what they are going to do with Troconis and Mawhinney’s matters.”

Dulos’ bond hearing in Stamford will commence on Wednesday even though Dulos himself will not be present. Bondsman Ira Judelson will attend in Dulos’ place. Judelson is known for bailing out high-profile clients. His latest is Harvey Weinstein. Judelson says he is prepared to cover all $7 million if necessary.

Surrounding Dulos’ former civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, his legal license was placed on interim suspension. Mawhinney is facing conspiracy to commit murder charges and remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.

The other co-defendant in the case, Michelle Troconis, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and remains free on a $1.5 million bond.