Court makes decision in Dulos civil case; rules Fotis’ estate owes Farber family nearly $2-million

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Superior Court issued a decision Monday in the civil case between the mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos, Gloria Farber, and Fotis Dulos.

Farber is the plaintiff in a lawsuit, as the Executor of the Estate of Hilliard Farber, Jennifer’s father who passed away in January, 2017. Farber claimed Jennifer’s estranged and now deceased husband, Fotis Dulos, was loaned a large sum of money that Dulos never paid back. Fotis Dulos had claimed that Jennifer’s father told him the loans were a “gift.”

The court found that there was a breach of contract by the Fore Group in repaying multiple oral loans made by Hillard Farber totaling $1,740,00 and that Dulos failed to repay a promissory note for $179,834.90 plus interest totaling $11,173.68

The court found Dulo’s testimony during the trial to not be credible and determined that Dulos was the only person handling the finances for the Fore Group and that the Fore Group and Dulos were one.

The court also says the Dulos was using Fore Group money for personal things including trips to Greece and his divorce proceedings.

The ruling reads, in part:

The evidence demonstrates that Dulos was the alter ego of the Fore Group during all relevant times such that the independence of the corporation ceased to exist, the corporate veil should be pierced and the Estate of Fotis Dulos is liable for damages awarded in count one Hartford Superior Court

All told, the court ruled that the Dulos estate owes the Estate of Hilliard Farber a total of $1,931,008.58.

Read the court’s full decision below: