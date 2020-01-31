CT photographer says he planned to feature Fotis Dulos in his book before he was charged with murder

FARMINGTON, Conn (WTNH) — Mike Fiedler‘s photography book “Working Journal” features people from all walks of life: waitresses, record producers, and even shoe shiners.

He also himself a builder: Fotis Dulos.

When he met with Dulos at his Farmington home, he was more than a little bit surprised by what he saw.

“Like I said, I was, you know, captivated by his personality and charisma,” he explained. “[It] looked like he stepped out of GQ Magaine.

But Dulos wasn’t alone, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also there.

“To be honest with you, the thing that really resonated with me. One, because of the things I saw at his home and his office, and two, the things he wrote in my book. One of the main focuses was his children and his love of his kids.”

Fiedler said he was shocked when Dulos was originally named in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

“When this news broke, yeah, it was really shocking to juxtaposition what I knew about him through my image and his writing and what was being said,” Fielder explained. “The most important part of what he was trying to convey was how much he loved his kids.”

“That’s just hard for me to put two and two together,” he said. “What he wrote there, how much he loved life, and his kids…I can’t get into his mind about it. It doesn’t make sense. I have kids. I can’t imagine the gravity and the weight that would have to be on somebody to take their own life. He must have been a tormented guy at the end.”

RELATED: Fotis Dulos pronounced dead; Attorney Norm Pattis says his death was ‘not an admission of guilt’

Fiedler said Dulos was supposed to be featured as one of the subjects of his book but that all changed when the case started.