Receivership granted for Dulos’ New Canaan home

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Folis Dulos awaits trial – charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer – a home his company, the Fore Group, built in New Canaan sits vacant and in foreclosure. The home is also in danger of falling into disrepair as Dulos is unable to leave his own home to maintain the New Canaan property.

According to the Stamford Superior Court clerk’s office a judge has dismissed the Fore Group’s objection to a receiver for 61 Sturbridge Hill Road and has granted the Savings Bank of Danbury’s motion. However the judge has asked the bank to make changes to its motion before he officially signs off on it.

Court documents show that Fotis Dulos wanted The Savings Bank of Danbury, who is foreclosing on 61 Sturbridge Hill Road, to pay for its upkeep including utilities and taxes. The Bank had asked the court to appoint a receiver of rents to see that the home is maintained.

Eversource has issued a shut off notice on the home according to court filing by the bank. The bank points out that the home is in foreclosure and that Fore Group and Dulos are unable to pay the utility bill and there is a possibility that pipes may freeze. The notice states the delinquent balance is $366.82 and the total amount now owed is $499.33.

In previous filings the bank states that it is owed $2,825,000 in principal, interest, late charges and legal fees. The bank also points out a real estate tax payment of $15,662.51 is due this month and the Fore Group is unable to pay it.

A receiver would be able to see that the property is maintained and can continue to market it through a realtor. The bank says it is presently listed for sale at $3,975,000. However the documents state there are also other liens on the property bringing the total of the liens to about $4,500,000.