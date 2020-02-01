“If it takes my head to end this, so be it’: Fotis Dulos maintains his innocence in note left during apparent suicide

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has obtained the note Fotis Dulos left before his apparent suicide attempt.

The note was left in his Farmington home on Tuesday after reportedly trying to take his own life.

In the note — which was found while detectives were executing a search warrant — he maintained his innocence and said he had nothing to do with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

“I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney.”

Police found Dulos’ unresponsive after he failed to show up for an emergency bond hearing.

Probation officers tried to call Dulos’ cellphone but it kept going to voicemail; however, his GPS monitor showed that he was inside the house.

When officers arrived, they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat.

Dulos was taken to UConn Medical Center and then later airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he underwent treatment in a hyperbaric chamber for carbon monoxide poisoning.

He was declared dead at 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.