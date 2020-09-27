Farber family marks Jennifer Dulos’ birthday, encourage participation in “Purple for a Purpose” domestic violence walk

(WTNH) — Sunday would have been the 52nd birthday of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos. Her family released a statement Friday to celebrate her and announce their appreciation for those raising awareness of intimate partner violence.

In the statement, Carrie Luft – a representative for the Farber family – pointed out Jennifer’s “birthday this year coincides with the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the holiest of all days in the Jewish faith.”

She went on to say Jennifer’s family and friends “will celebrate Jennifer’s light, grace, and laughter as we continue to mourn her loss.”

Luft said the Farber family is moved the Interval House Hartford named their 2020 fundraiser walk event after Jennifer. The walk honors survivors and remembers those who have been lost to intimate partner and/or domestic violence.

“Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention,” Luft said, “but the stories of most victims and survivors of partner violence are never told. Now more than ever it is crucial to take action.”

The “Purple with a Purpose: The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence” takes place from Oct. 1-4. For more information and how to register: https://intervalhousect.org/walk/

Read the Farber family’s full statement below:

Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his former lawyer Kent Mawhinney were all charged in connection to Jennifer’s murder. Dulos died after an attempt to take his own life in January 2020. Jennifer’s body has not been found.