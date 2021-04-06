Farmington mansion at center of Jennifer Dulos missing investigation sold for $1.85-million

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Farmington mansion at the center of the Jennifer Farber Dulos missing investigation has been sold. Tuesday, our news partners at the Hartford Courant cited property records showing that the home at 4 Jefferson Crossing sold for $1.85-million.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos lived in the home before they filed for divorce. Investigators searched the property a number of times after the New Canaan mother of five disappeared in May of 2019.

Fotis Dulos continued to live there until he was charged with his estranged wife’s murder at the very beginning of 2020. Several weeks after the charges were brought and he was put on house arrest, he tried to kill himself by running a car in the garage. He later died at the hospital.

According to the Hartford Courant, proceeds from the home sale will go to Jennifer Farber Dulos’ mother Gloria Farber, and Jennifer’s five children who are now in Gloria’s care.