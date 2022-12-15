STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man charged in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of a New Canaan mother has been released from jail Thursday after a judge lowered his bond, according to court records.

Kent Mawhinney’s bond was reduced from $1.5 million to $246,000. He will be on house arrest, along with being ordered to have GPS and electronic monitoring.

Mawhinney is the former attorney of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos is accused of killing Jennifer after she went missing in May 2019. He died by suicide in January 2020.

Her body has not been found. Mawhinney faces charges of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos after authorities said he allegedly helped Fotis Dulos construct an alibi. Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, has also been charged.

Mawhinney was released on bond in 2021 in order to visit his dying father, and was booked again this October. At the time, his bond was increased to $1.5 million mark over an accusation regarding his ankle monitor. In October, Mawhinney’s attorney told News 8 that his client has been “fully compliant” with his bond conditions over the previous two years.

Mawhinney’s license to practice law in Connecticut was suspended in January 2020 by the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. The most recent action on his license was taken in June, when it was placed under an additional administrative suspension for failure to pay a client security fund fee.