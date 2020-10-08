Fotis Dulos’ former attorney Kent Mawhinney granted conditional release; allows him to visit his ailing father

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos’ Former attorney Kent Mawhinney, charged in connection with the murder of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, has been granted conditional release following a filing from his attorneys.

Mawhinney’s conditional release from Cheshire Correctional Institution comes following a motion from his attorneys to modify his bond and conditions of release.

The decision allows Mawhinney to visit his ailing father in Florida.

“We appreciate the compassion and understanding that the State’s Attorney and Court have shown, especially during these unique times,” said attorney Lee Gold of Hartford-based Butler, Norris & Gold.

When asked for comment, a Public Information Officer with the Connecticut Department of Correction said to News 8 in an email, “Inmate Mawhinney, Kent #433622 is still housed at the Cheshire Correctional Institution.”

Mawhinney was charged with conspiring in the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos. Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis were also charged in Jennifer’s murder.

Dulos died in January 2020 after an attempt to take his own life at his home in Farmington.

Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 2019.