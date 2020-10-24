Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing last year after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husband, is going on the market for $1.75 million.

RELATED: Family of Jennifer Farber Dulos asking probate judge to declare her legally dead

The Hartford Courant reports the 10,000-square-foot house in Farmington is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of Fotis Dulos.

Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at the home in January and died two days later while facing a murder charge. Jennifer Dulos’ body has still not been found. Fotis Dulos denied killing her.

Jennifer Dulos and the children moved in 2017 to New Canaan, where police say Fotis Dulos attacked her.