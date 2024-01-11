NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The trial for Michelle Troconis charged in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five began on Thursday.

News 8 spoke with Ryan McGuigan, a former Connecticut prosecutor and defense attorney who worked on high-profile cases for more than two decades about the trial.

Troconis was the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, a Farmington man accused of killing his estranged ex-wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.

A jury will determine whether Troconis helped Fotis Dulos, cover up Jennifer Farber Dulos’s killing.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The elements of the crime of a conspiracy under Connecticut law is acting with a mental element of content to engage in conduct that constitutes a crime to be performed.

“The conspiracy, the agreement and the action in furtherance of that agreement, that in and of itself is a crime and it’s punishable by the same exact penalties as if you committed the crime in and of itself. And the theory of that is, is that we believe that people who conspire to commit crimes are far worse than people who just commit crimes on their own,” McGuigan said.

McGuigan said Troconis gave police conflicting information and may use a language barrier as part of her defense, as she is Spanish-speaking.

“I would expect a part of her defense would be the language barrier. A clever attorney might put her on the stand and not have her speak any English, and only use the interpreter because the interesting thing would be, to the jury, well maybe she doesn’t understand anything. Maybe she didn’t understand what the police were asking her on that day. And therefore, that could explain those inconsistencies because that’s gonna be a problem.”

The full video of the interview with McGuigan can be viewed below.