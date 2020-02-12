Fotis’ Dulos’ attorneys, Farber family battle for control Dulos’ estate, Troconis wants her juicer, yoga mat back

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Another bout in the battle for control of the estate of Fotis Dulos. It’s been nearly two weeks since the Farmington man accused of brutally killing his missing wife, Jennifer Dulos, killed himself. Since then, his family and defense attorneys have been fighting over who settles Dulos’ affairs. A hearing was held in probate court Tuesday.

Dulos left no Will, though the probate court judge has asked for a thorough search of his house in case there is one. Whoever ends up representing his estate will not only have a say in how Dulos’s business affairs are settled and where any leftover money and property will go, but they’ll also have a say in pushing the criminal case forward.

As you’ll remember, Dulos’s defense attorneys want to go to trial to clear his name with his estate replacing him as the defendant.

“Needs to be an administrator that would not be hostile or otherwise adverse to Mr. Dulos expressed wishes to pursue exoneration.” – Kevin Smith / Criminal Defense Attorney to Fotis Dulos

That’s why Dulos’s defense attorney, Kevin Smith, wants a Farmington probate court judge to appoint Dulos’s sister Rena as the executor of his estate.

For now, Judge Evelyn Daily has appointed attorney Christopher Hug as an independent, temporary administrator. But Smith contends Hug has a friendly history with Richard Weinstien, the attorney for Dulos’s mother-in-law, Gloria Farber, who is also vying to take control of the estate and any remaining assets.

Tuesday in court, Weinstein defended his actions in asking the Dulos family to vacate the Jefferson Crossing home where they were staying after Fotis’ death, and stopping them from moving furniture and boxes out of the home.

“Certainly everyone in Connecticut, let alone maybe in the northeast, knew it that was and empty house – or to be an empty house. And that it was a very expensive house filled with contents, so I thought it was very vulnerable, and that alone I thought was reason to move as quickly as I did.” – Attorney Richard Weinstien

Hug says in the handful of days he’s been in charge of the Dulos estate he’s only found $200,000 in a bank account and is trying to work out the status of several properties owned by Dulos’s company, the FORE group.

“Because of the time of year we’re in, it’s real property that could be wasted.” – Attorney Christopher Hug

Meanwhile, Michelle Troconis’ new high-powered, Hartford attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, wants to get his clients belongings out of the Farmington home Troconis and Dulos once shared at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

The items she wants back include her grandmother’s silverware, a cheese board, her daughter’s ski equipment, a surf board, yoga mats, wine glasses, bed sheets, and two artistic pictures of Michelle hanging in the master bedroom and gym.

Schoenhorn spoke at the probate court hearing. He asked the judge to allow Michelle time to return to the home to gather her belongings.

“I wanted to make sure that Michelle’s interests were considered and that nothing disappeared from that house until we can sort out what belongs to her, what belongs to the children, what belongs to the estate, and what belongs to the new ‘best friend.'” – Attorney Jon Shoenhorn,

That ‘best friend’ Anna Curry, a woman Fotis Dulos listed as his best friend on paperwork he submitted after Curry posted part of his $6 million bond after Dulos was charged with Jennifer’s alleged murder.

Smith, Dulos’s lawyer, told the court Curry wanted custody of a cat that was living at the Jefferson Crossing home. The cat’s name is Madonna, she is 16-years-old, and she used to be Fotis Dulos’s mother’s pet. She is currently being cared for by another friend of Dulos’s.