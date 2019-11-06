Fotis Dulos talks about his kids after brief court appearance

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos was back in front of a judge on Wednesday.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing for more than five months.

The court appearance was extremely brief, only lasting just a few seconds. The only thing discussed was a pre-trial date which was set for January 7th

Defense attorney Norm Pattis was not there. He had another lawyer standing in for him.

#FotisDulos back in court today as he faces charges in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife #JenniferDulos. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 7th. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/hCyknS9IG2 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) November 6, 2019

Fotis Dulos is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution.

Police say Fotis Dulos dumped bags along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos went missing, which later tested positive for her blood.

Investigators also say Fotis Dulos drove his employees car to New Canaan the day she went missing, accusing him of lying in wait for her while she was dropping off their five children at school.

After Wednesday’s court appearance Fotis Dulos addressed the media briefly. And once again brought up his children.

“Once again all I have to say is that my concern is about my children and I can’t wait to see them again once all of this is over,” said Fotis Dulos.

The last time Fotis Dulos was in court his defense argued that the charges should be dropped because he has not been charged with murder.

The state also argued last month that Fotis Dulos violated the gag ordered that was issued in the case, when he spoke to a Greek news website about Jennifer Dulos and her mental health. The defense argued against that.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis is also facing charges. Both maintain their innocence.

Troconis will be back in court next month. Again Fotis Dulos at the beginning of January.

