Fotis Dulos’ former attorney Kent Mawhinney expected to be released from prison

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kent Mawhinney, the former attorney of the late Fotis Dulos, is expected to post bond and be released from prison on Monday.

The conditional release from Cheshire Correctional Institution comes following a motion from his attorneys earlier in the month to modify his bond and conditions of release.

His bond was lowered, which will now allow him to visit his sick father in Florida, according to his legal team.

Mawhinney is facing charges in the connection with Jennifer Farber Dulos’, Dulos’ estranged wife, disappearance and supposed death.

Phone records show Mawhinney was at Dulos’ Farmington home when Jennifer disappeared.

Investigators said Mawhinney was evasive when questioned about what he knew about the disappearance.

He was already in legal trouble for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife. Then, came the accusation that Mawhinney may have dug a grave in the woods of the Windsor Rod and Gun Club, which he founded. It left people to wonder: Was that intended for his own wife for Dulos’s wife?

His $2 million bond has been reduced to just under a quarter of a million dollars. His parents have been able to scrape that together so Mawhinney can get out in time to see his sick father.

Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis is also facing charges in Jennifer’s disappearance.

Dulos died in January after an attempt to take his own life at his home in Farmington.

Jennifer has been missing since May 2019.