Fotis Dulos in critical condition after apparent suicide attempt

(WTNH) — Fotis Dulos was transported to a New York City hospital on Tuesday following a suicide attempt in his Farmington home, according to officials. Questions remain regarding the rescheduled bond hearing, Dulos’ condition and what’s next for police in the investigation.

Dulos is now critical condition in the Bronx and is being treated for severe carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber. He was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Fotis Dulos was initially set to appear in the Stamford courthouse Tuesday morning for an emergency bond hearing, but has been rescheduled to Wednesday. The financing behind his $6 million bond had fallen through and it looked like Dulos was going to be heading back to jail.

When he did not show up in court, someone called for police to check on him in his Farmington home. When police arrived, they found him in his car in the garage with the motor running. He was rushed to UConn Medical Center and then a helicopter took him to Jacobi for treatments in a chamber that has air with two to three times the normal amount of oxygen in it. It’s designed to help people heal from certain injuries.

When carbon monoxide gets in the body, it basically replaces oxygen in the blood and tissues, starving it of oxygen. The heart and brain are particularly vulnerable. The hyberbaric chamber is designed to saturate the body with oxygen, possibly reversing the damage, but the question is, how much damage did Dulos suffer?

It’s tough to tell because we are still not sure how long he was in that running car in his garage.

Surrounding Dulos’ former civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, his legal license was placed on interim suspension. Mawhinney is facing conspiracy to commit murder charges and remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.

The other co-defendant in the case, Michelle Troconis, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and remains free on a $1.5 million bond.

Fotis Dulos’ home in Farmington is once again at the center of an investigation. As a matter of fact, there’s still a police presence along Jefferson Crossing. Multiple agencies are involved in all of this.

At last check, police were waiting for search warrants so they can start processing the scene and go inside the home after Dulos’ attempted suicide. The big question everyone has since this unfolded is, did Dulos leave a suicide note? Right now, we don’t know. That will be part of this investigation.

Dulos has been under “strict” house arrest since his last court appearance a week ago. Prior to that hearing, Dulos removed a memorial to his estranged wife, Jennifer, that had been placed at the entrance to the Farmington neighborhood — an act which violated his house arrest. Judge Gary White called that act “stupid” and a “second strike” in Dulos’ effort to remain out of jail on bond.

There were a lot of people thinking about the Dulos children and what they’ve had to endure. Police say they are staying in close contact with members of Jennifer Dulos’ family and providing updates about the situation.