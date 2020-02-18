Fotis Dulos’ kids said goodbye to their father before he was taken off life support, Farber-Dulos family says

BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH) — In a new statement released Monday, a spokesperson for the family of missing mother Jennifer Dulos said the five Dulos children did get to say goodbye to their father, Fotis Dulos, before he was pulled off life support almost three weeks ago.

Fotis Dulos, the main suspect in his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, kidnapping, and murder, died from an apparent suicide Jan. 30 at a Bronx Hospital.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos’ death certificate reveals he was cremated days after his death

As previously reported by News 8, Dulos’ sister, Rena Dulos, and other family members from Greece flew to New York City to say their goodbyes to Fotis at the Jacobi Medical Center in his final days as he was kept alive on life support.

RELATED: ‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it’: Fotis Dulos maintains his innocence in note left during apparent suicide

In a statement Monday, it was revealed that Jennifer and Fotis’ five children – who had been residing with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York City during the investigation into the disappearance of their mother – were able to see their father in the hospital to say their own goodbyes.

“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months. Our top priorities are ensuring their wellbeing and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel. Tragically, the children have not been — and may never be — able to say goodbye to their mother, Jennifer, who remains missing.” – Carrie Luft, spokesperson for Farber-Dulos family

RELATED: Tracking Jennifer Dulos: An inside look at her disappearance, evidence that landed Fotis Dulos in jail

The investigation into Jennifer Farber-Dulos’ disappearance is still ongoing.