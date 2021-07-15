Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing disappearance of estranged wife

(WTNH) — Lawyers for Fotis Dulos are banned from talking about the disappearance and alleged murder of his estranged wife for 40 years.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, this is part of a probate court settlement approved Tuesday. The agreement also requires lawyers Norm Pattis and Kevin Smith to return more than half the $250,000 retainer he gave them.

Her husband Fotis was charged with her murder. Shortly after he was charged, he died following a suicide attempt at the end of January 2020 at his home. Two other suspects connected to the case are also facing charges.