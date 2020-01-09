Fotis Dulos posts bond, returns home under house arrest with GPS tracking device, neighbors uneasy

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos – charged in Jennifer’s murder – has posted bond and was released from police custody on Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Michelle Troconis charged in murder of Jennifer Dulos, posts bail, rushed to Stamford hospital

According to his attorneys, he posted bond and was released from custody with a GPS monitoring device.

Kevin Smith, an attorney for Dulos, said Thursday morning that he was hopeful that Dulos would be bonded out, but that court officials said it has to be done by 1 p.m. or he goes back behind bars.

Dulos was seen leaving the Stamford courthouse Thursday morning and getting into an SUV to return home.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos charged with capital murder in case of missing estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos

Attorney for Fotis Dulos says he is hopeful that Dulos will be bonded out today, but court officials say it has to be done by 1 p.m. or he goes back behind bars. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 9, 2020

Dulos was arraigned on a murder charge and spent his second night behind bars. The reason for both of those things may be money.

That is the new motive presented by the state for why they think Fotis killed his wife Jennifer in May. They sais he was $7 million in debt. Jennifer came from money. Their five kids had a trust fund, and if Jennifer were dead, he would have some access to that fund.

ABC News has now learned that state police seized an ax when they arrested Dulos at his home on Tuesday. It has been sent off to the crime lab for DNA testing.

The court upheld the $6 million bond on Wednesday. The way that usually works is the accused gives 10% of the amount to a bail bondsman, who puts up the rest.

Dulos has to come up with $600,000 and a bondsman has to be willing to bet $5.4 million of his own money that Dulos is not going to run.

Figuring all that out takes time, and it couldn’t get done before the close of business on Wednesday.

With the new charge and new information, Dulos’ release makes some neighbors pretty uneasy.

RELATED: Farmington residents react to Fotis Dulos’ impending $6M bond release

“We are in Farmington, so if he gets out, it’s just you know it’s kind of in the back of my head yeah yeah definitely!” said Kate of Farmington.

“I know that we are innocent until proven guilty, but there is so much damning evidence it’s kind of scary. That someone is so premeditative,” said Amy of Farmington.

RELATED: Family, friends of Jennifer Dulos react to Fotis’ murder arrest

Dulos’ co-defendant, former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis – also charged in Jennifer’s murder – also post bail Thursday.

She was transferred directly to the hospital in Stamford after leaving Stamford Superior Court.

The third suspect charged in the murder, Kent Mawhinney, remains behind bars Thursday. His bond reduction request was denied Wednesday. His bond remains at $2 million.