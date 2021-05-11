Friend of Fotis Dulos wants bail money returned now that Dulos is dead

(WTNH) — A friend of Fotis Dulos wants the money she put up for his bail back now that Dulos is dead. However, the bond company is saying, no way.

Fotis Dulos has been dead for over a year, but the fight continues over the last weeks of his life. A woman from North Carolina paid $147,000 to get him out of jail. Ann Curry has been described in news reports as a “best friend” or “new girlfriend.”

After Dulos died, Curry filed a suit to get the money back. An attorney for the insurance company representing the bond company says she has no grounds and filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“There was a large bail of $6 million we put up the money for him to be released. It is our money that is on the line. My client’s money that is on the line. We did our part of the bargain. His part was to show up for each and every court date which he did not do and that is not our fault,” Ryan McGuigan, attorney. “He had a duty to go to court and he decided not to and he decided to take his life instead.”

There has been no comment yet from Curry about the case.