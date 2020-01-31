From Jennifer’s disappearance to Fotis’ death: How the Dulos timeline unfolded

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was May 24, 2019. A Friday.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, was in the middle of a nasty divorce with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

That morning, she dropped her kids off at their New Canaan school and hasn’t been seen since.

Tracking Jennifer Dulos: An inside look at her disappearance, evidence that landed Fotis Dulos in jail

She missed some appointments and wasn’t in contact with friends. Her friends grew worried and called police.

Officers began their investigation and watched hours of surveillance video that reportedly show Dulos and his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis driving around hours after Jennifer was last seen.

Video allegedly put the pair feet away from where Jennifer’s car was found near Waveny Park hours after she was reported missing.

RELATED: State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

Footage also showed the pair throwing out bags in a dumpster in Hartford. In them was a blood-stained shirt and bra and mops and sponges spattered with Jennifer’s blood.

Dulos and Troconis were arrested and charged with evidence tampering and obstruction of justice; both were out on house arrest.

Investigators spent three weeks combing through garbage at a trash plant in Hartford, hoping to find Jennifer’s body, but they came up empty.

On Jan. 7, eight months after the investigation began, police announced that they found Jennifer’s blood and DNA on many items, including zip ties, gloves, and duct tape in garbage bags found on Albany Avenue.

Those items and other collected evidence led to the arrest of Dulos, Troconis, and Dulos’ one-time lawyer Kent Mawhinney.

Dulos was charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. Troconis and Mawhinney were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos charged with capital murder in case of missing estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos

Dulos ultimately made his $6 million bond, but the financial deal that made it happen began to crumble.

On Jan, 28 an emergency bond hearing was called. The topic? Dulos’ bond was in jeopardy. The insurance company that put up his bond said it would be unable to guarantee the bond after discovering that two of his six properties they insured as collateral were unbeknownst to them in foreclosure.

But when Dulos didn’t show, patrol officers started calling his cellphone. The calls went to voicemail.

Officials tracked his court-ordered GPS monitor, and when it showed he was in his house, police were sent to check on him.

Officers forced their way into the garage and found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of his car with the engine running.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos in critical condition after apparent suicide attempt at Farmington home

Emergency personnel administered CPR and Dulos was taken to UConn Medical Center with a pulse. Within hours, he was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

On Jan. 30 at 5:32 p.m., Dulos was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos pronounced dead; Attorney Norm Pattis says his death was ‘not an admission of guilt’

Attorney Norm Pattis said Dulos’ legal team filed a motion to substitute an estate for Dulos for him as a defendant so they can push through with a trial to “prove his innocence.”

Troconis and Mawhinney still face trial for their alleged involvement, while Jennifer’s family still awaits answers.