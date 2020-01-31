Future uncertain for Troconis, Mawhinney following the death of Fotis Dulos

(WTNH) — Following the death of Fotis Dulos, one question remains – What happens to Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ one-time girlfriend, and his former attorney Kent Mawhinney who are both charged in the case?

Both Michelle Troconis and former attorney Kent Mawhinney are facing conspiracy to commit murder charges. Mawhinney is due in court on Friday.

Legal experts say the state is expected to drop the prosecution against Dulos now that he’s dead, but they may still proceed with the charges against Troconis and Mawhinney.

“I’ve believed and still believe the reason the other two were charged was to exert some pressure on them to cooperate against Fotis Dulos, whom the state I believe thinks is the principal bad actor,” E. Gregory Cerritelli, attorney and legal expert. “The state will need to re-evaluate how they are going to proceed against Troconis and Mahwinney as well.”

Troconis also faces evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Earlier this week, we learned that Mawhinney also had his legal license suspended.