Gloria Farber files motion for turnover of jewelry found in Fotis Dulos’ safety deposit box to Dulos children

The Dulos Case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gloria Farber filed a motion Monday to turn over assets found in a safety deposit box kept by the late Fotis Dulos to his children.

Farber, the mother of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos and the guardian to the five Dulos children, filed a motion Monday asking the court to order the administrator of Fotis Dulos’ estate to turn over items belonging to the five Dulos children and Jennifer that were found in a safety deposit box kept by Fotis Dulos.

The motion states Dulos was keeping the items in safekeeping for the children and many were gifts from their christenings.

The items include: one Cartier watch, one Rolex watch, and a third watch to be given to the three Dulos boys, coins and crosses given to the children at their christenings, and a Tiffany & Co. ring that belonged to Jennifer.

Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of Jennifer last year. He died in the hospital at the end of January after an attempted suicide in his home. Jennifer has been missing since May 2019.

