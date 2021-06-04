‘Gone Mom’: News 8 speaks with actress portraying Jennifer Dulos in Lifetime movie ahead of premier

(WTNH) — The story of Jennifer Dulos is coming to television this weekend. A Lifetime movie will detail the relationship between Jennifer and her husband Fotis and her disappearance in 2019.

Actress Annabeth Gish portrays Jennifer in the film titled “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” and News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House spoke with her about the film ahead of this weekend’s premier.

In the video above, you’ll hear why the role spoke to Gish, which scene she found most difficult to portray, how much of the film is true to life, and what she thinks about the case.

Gone Mom airs Saturday on Lifetime.

The New Canaan mother of five has been missing since 2019 and her body has not been found.