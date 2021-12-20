Investigators searching New Canaan park in connection to Jennifer Dulos case

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators are searching a New Canaan park in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Connecticut State Police confirmed to News 8 that investigators are at Waveny Park in New Canaan near where Dulos’ SUV was found.

RELATED: Jennifer Dulos Disappearance

“The Connecticut State Police major crimes detectives and K9s are in Waveny Park on a standard follow-up investigative effort out of an abundance of caution,” Brian Foley, spokesperson to the Department of Emergency Management and Public Protection said.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted Monday’s search.

Waveny Park was a big part of the investigation into the disappearance of Dulos. She was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. Her SUV was found in the area of Waveny Park.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested in connection to her disappearance. He died by suicide in January 2020 while facing murder, kidnapping, and several other charges in the case.

RELATED: Fotis Dulos pronounced dead; Attorney Norm Pattis says his death was ‘not an admission of guilt’

Two other people, Michelle Troconis, Fotis’ girlfriend, and Kent Mawhinney, Fotis’ former attorney, are also facing charges in the case.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.