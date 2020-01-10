Jennifer Dulos murder case puts spotlight on domestic violence issues in Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Jennifer Dulos case is putting a spotlight on domestic violence in Connecticut. Advocates say this issue is more widespread than you can imagine.

Related: In the shadow of the Dulos case, CT officials propose legislation to protect domestic violence victims

To put it in perspective, in one year, 33,000 people placed calls to domestic violence hotlines here in Connecticut.

Jennifer Farber and Fotis Dulos married in 2004. Five kids and 13 years later, Jennifer filed for divorce and full custody, and claimed her husband had a gun.

Two years before her presumed death, in court documents she said, “I am terrified for my family’s safety, especially since discovering the gun, as my husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior.”

“The most critical awareness that victims need to know is the most dangerous time in their life is when they leave,” said Mary-Jane Foster, Interval House.

Fotis Dulos posted his $6 million bond after being charged with lying in wait and slaying his wife in her New Canaan garage.

Last year in Connecticut, 11 women and three men were killed by intimate partners. It’s a worst case scenario counselors at a 24-7 Glastonbury center are working to avoid.

“Most of them are looking for a way how to leave a domestic violence situation,” said Keioa Rodriguez, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Safe Connect was launched in November at the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and has already responded to more than 2,000 calls, texts or live chats from people seeking help.

“We have shelter, counseling, we have legal advocates,” said Rodriguez.

A board gives a clear demonstration of how wide-spread domestic violence is in this state.

“We have limited resources. We do hotel/motel stays in an emergency,” said Karen Jarmoc, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

RELATED: Sen. Blumenthal announces federal funding to help reduce domestic violence nation-wide

All of the shelters for people fleeing violent relationships are either full or near capacity.

Mary-Jane Foster runs Interval House, one of 18 organizations partnering with Safe Connect.

LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz toured the facility Friday to highlight the issue.

“There are people, mainly women, living in fear every day. And the point of this program is to show people there is help for them,” said Bysiewicz.

If someone is in immediate danger they can always call or even text 911. Safe Connect can be reached by phone, email, or live chat by clicking here.