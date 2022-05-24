NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos dropped her kids off at school in New Canaan, and was never seen again. Prosecutors think her estranged husband Fotis ambushed her when she got home and killed her, but we may never really know what happened to her.



One reason is because, after Jennifer’s husband was charged with her murder, Dulos took his own life. His sometime lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, was charged with conspiracy for allegedly helping Dulos with an alibi. He is now out on a reduced bond.

Three years later: The disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos



Dulos’s girlfriend Michelle Troconis is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. As she awaits trial, her lawyer has publicly worried Mawhinney’s reduced bond was part of a deal with prosecutors to get him to testify against Troconis.



Last October, Jennifer’s law took effect. The law is partly named for Jennifer Dulos. It expands the definition of domestic violence to include things beyond physical acts.



“Behaviors like financial control, emotional, psychological and other behaviors that would not necessarily have been recognized prior to this law being passed,” Meghan Scanlon, the CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.



Seven months in, the Scanlon says Jennifer’s Law is already helping victims get protective orders before things turn violent.



“I think so far it has definitely given people another option, another tool,” Scanlon said. “It certainly raised, I think, the awareness across the state of both non-physical and physical forms of abuse.”

Back in December, investigators searched Waveny Park in New Canaan, still looking for any sign of Jennifer’s body.



In January, lawyers for Fotis Dulos announced his estate was insolvent, and there was no money to leave to his five children.



Family spokesperson Carrie Luft put out a statement that reads, in part: “We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends.”



That statement goes on to remind everyone that there are plenty of violence victims whose cases do not make the news, and reminds people that they can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence.

See the full timeline of events following Jennifer’s disappearance here.