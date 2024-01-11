STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for Michelle Troconis, charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a New Canaan mother, begins Thursday.

Michelle Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, in May 2019 at Farber Dulos’ New Canaan home.

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. However, a judge declared her dead in October 2023. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Hundreds of witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the multi-week trial, including officers from multiple police departments, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Scientists, representatives from multiple companies and dozens of other individuals are also on the list.

