STAMFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — A judge lifted the house arrest on Monday for one of the two people charged with conspiracy in the death of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos.

Kent Mawhinney, is charged in the death of Dulos, who vanished four years ago in May. Mawhinney was the attorney for the late Fotis Dulos, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos’ former attorney Kent Mawhinney granted conditional release; allowing him to visit his ailing father

Dulos disappeared in May 2019 and her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020.

According to his attorney, Mawhinney will now be able to travel throughout Connecticut but will have to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.



No trial date has been set for Mawhinney.



Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis is also charged in the case and is awaiting trial.