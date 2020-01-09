Kent Mawhinney remains behind bars, neighbors shocked by his involvement in Dulos murder investigation

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two of the three suspects charged in the murder of Jennifer Dulos posted bail Thursday, but the third suspect, Kent MaWhinney, remains behind bars.

A friend of Fotis Dulos and his one-time lawyer, MaWhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He was unable to post the $2 million bond Thursday. His request for a bond reduction was denied by a judge Wednesday. Prosecutors say he was uncooperative with authorities when the warrant for his arrest went out.

News 8 spoke to people who know MaWhinney Thursday.

Michael Patitucci of South Windsor said the arrest is a shock.

“That is a shock and most of us were all like stunned. And still stunned. We are waiting to hear more news and more details of what’s happening.” – Michael Patitucci

Mawhinney is no stranger to police. In February 2019 he was arrested for spousal rape. Neighbors say he and his wife are going through a contentious divorce, but never heard anything out of the ordinary.

“There’s always been kids around. We never heard anything happened. Never that we could hear or see.” – Michael Patitucci

MaWhinney’s neighbor on Stevens Road in South Windsor says they have block parties and they all know each other.

“We’ve been neighbors for quite a while. We’ve all done yard work with each other. Helped each other out when needed, you know, so it was really a shock with all this and we are still trying to process it all.” – Michael Patitucci

According to police, MaWhinney founded the Windsor Rod and Gun Club. According to the arrest warrant, two current members were hunting in May 2019 – within days of Jennifer’s disappearance – when they found what they describe as, “one hundred percent a human grave.”

“You hope everything’s just coincidence. You know if people were hunting there maybe they were going to cook whatever they caught. It is hard to believe to make that connection.” – Michael Patitucci

Patitucci says he is waiting to see how it all plays out.