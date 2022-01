NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged, deceased husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, died broke and in debt.

Fotis killed himself after being charged with murder.

Lawyers say his estate is insolvent. People he owed will not be paid and there is no money left behind for his five children.

They are in the custody of their grandmother, the mother of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer disappeared in 2019 and has never been found.